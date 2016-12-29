Apr 3, 2017, 6 AM

The number of value changes among the Azerbaijan listings topped 800 in the 2018 Vol. 1B edition of the Scott Standard catalog.

From the Scott Editors — By Donna Houseman

What’s new for the 2018 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue? The recently published set of Vols. 1A and 1B offers more than 13,600 value changes and numerous editorial enhancements.

Here are breakdowns of each volume:

2018 Scott Standard Vol. 1A

Vol. 1A of the 2018 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue includes United States, United Nations, and countries of the world A through Australia.

Slightly more value changes (1,022) were made in United States for Vol. 1A of the 2018 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue than were made in the 2017 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers (783), with greater numbers of changes made in all categories from Postage through Stamped Envelopes (cut squares). Once again, there are few changes in the U.S. Postage areas through Scott 771.

Among the U.S. 20th-century U.S. coils, used singles of Scott 349 and 352 show increases, and the scarce 2¢ coil (388) climbs slightly, to $1,400 unused, from $1,350 in the 2017 Scott U.S. Specialized catalog.

Large selections of error stamps appeared in several auctions in 2016, and the realizations, quite frankly, were disappointing (unless you were an eager buyer). Even the scarcer errors did not fare well. The results mirror other auctions from recent years.

As a result, quite a few errors had their catalog values further trimmed for the 2018 catalog. Countering the general trend were Liberty Series perforation errors Scott 1035b, 1035f and 1054c, all of which show significant value increases.

Other errors that show large value increases include Scott 2484c, 2853b, 2884b, and 2992c. Several error stamps that previously were dashed in the value columns have been assigned values, which should be helpful to buyers and sellers.

Official stamps performed well because some quality examples made their way to the marketplace. The scarcer Official special printings did especially well. Several of these stamps had large value increases, and two of the rarest, Scott O70S and O71S, saw huge increases in catalog value.

Values for mint cut squares of stamped envelopes, like errors, have been weak for a few years, and values fell for many of them. Revenue stamps stand firm, with a couple of the inverted centers from the third issue showing value increases.

Elsewhere in Vol. 1A, take note of the substantial increases in used condition for the 26 stamps of La Aguera. The 1920 10-peseta orange (Scott 13), for example, advances from $100 used in the 2017 catalog to $125 this year.

More than 750 value changes are recorded for French Andorra, and the bulk of these changes are seen among stamps issued during 1976-2010. Overall, values are down 10 percent to 25 percent. The three high denominations of the 1949-51 regular issue (Scott 121-123) go against this trend by increasing in value in both mint never-hinged and used condition. The 30-franc ultramarine Provost (123) jumps to $40 mint and $22.50 used, from $35 and $13.50, respectively, last year.

Angola received a thorough review this year, resulting in almost 2,700 value changes, which reflect mostly downward movement. Scattered increases can be found among the scarce issues and varieties. The 1-angolar airmail stamp (Scott C10) soars from $11.50 unused to $16, but decreases from $7 used to $5.25.

The modern issues of Armenia come in with more than 800 value changes. A small number of increases are scattered among mostly decreases. The 1992 7-ruble Eagle and Mt. Ararat souvenir sheet (Scott 431) jumps from $50 mint and used in 2017 to $55 both ways in the 2018 catalog.

Vol. 1A Editorial Enhancements

In addition to the many updated notes of clarification throughout the listings, new listings for U.S. error stamps have been added. Perhaps the most interesting is Scott 5036b, the imperforate error of the 2016 Quilled Paper Heart stamp. This stamp was issued in imperforate press sheets, but all of those were printed from plate S11111. A later printing was printed from plate B11111, and it is from this printing that the imperforate errors come. But in order to differentiate the error stamps from the more commonly issued imperforates, examples of the error must be collected with the B11111 selvage attached.

Much new work has been done on the Computer Vended Postage section of the U.S. listings, mostly in clarifying listings and footnotes.

In the Hunting Permit Stamps section, a footnote has been added after Scott RW13 explaining that the previously listed RW13a shade variety was deleted because it has been determined to be chemically induced changeling.

Another new listing of a postmaster’s provisional appears in the Confederate States of America section. This is the unique 5¢ Danville, Va., No. 21XU3B.

2018 Scott Standard Vol. 1B

Vol. 1B of the 2018 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue includes Austria through B countries of the world.

The majority of the more than 800 value changes in Azerbaijan point downward and are concentrated in the issues of 1996-2014. A good deal of the market uncertainty surrounding modern Azerbaijan issues has dissipated. As a result, values for these stamps are no longer italicized.

A concentrated review of Bangladesh yielded slightly more than 1,200 value changes. In general, stamps issued through 2005 show declines in value. After that, however, dramatic gains in value are seen. The 2011 souvenir sheet of five celebrating the 40th anniversary of independence, Scott 782, skyrockets from $1.75 mint and used in the 2017 catalog to $7.50 both ways this year. The 2007 issue honoring 2006 Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Muhammad Yunus, Scott 724, shows a $10 jump in value, from $20 mint and used last year to $30 in the 2018 catalog.

A bump in collector interest for Barbuda prompted the editors to do a careful review, which resulted in somewhat more than 2,000 value changes. Almost without exception, these changes are declines on the order of 10 percent to 25 percent.

More than 405 value changes occur in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Scott catalog editors’ vetting results in mostly decreases of 10 percent to 30 percent. Among the few increases are the values for the 1906 issue perforated gauge 9½ in never-hinged condition. Declines also are reflected among the more than 2,500 value changes for stamps of Bosnia and the Bosnian Croat and Serbia administrations.

Vol. 1B Editorial Enhancements

In addition to the many updated notes of clarification throughout the listings in this volume, new varieties and other editorial enhancements have been made.

The National Republic first issue of Azerbaijan has been expanded to include varieties printed on grayish paper. These new listings are Scott 1A-10A. The heading above Nos. 1-10 now indicates that these stamps were printed on white paper.

Some editorial improvements were made among the Bhutan listings. Selected footnotes were expanded. For example, the footnote for Scott 559-563 notes that the set exists imperforate and is valued at $100.

