World Stamps
Australia celebrates queen’s 92nd birthday
By Denise McCarty
Australia Post is continuing its long-standing tradition of issuing a stamp for the April 21 birthday of Queen Elizabeth II.
The first such stamp, a 22¢ denomination, was issued in 1980 for her 54th birthday (Scott 740).
On April 17 of this year, Australia Post issued two stamps for her 92nd birthday, a $1 denomination for domestic mail and a $3 stamp for international mail.
Australia Post reports that the $1 stamp shows the queen in April 2016 at the opening of the Alexandra Gardens Bandstand in Windsor, England. A Queen Elizabeth rose also is pictured.
The new international-rate stamp depicts the queen attending the March 2015 Commonwealth Day service at London’s Westminster Abbey.
Michael Zsolt, philatelic manager for Australia Post, said: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is the most featured person on Australian stamps. Creating something fitting to honour Her Majesty each year is a proud philatelic tradition in Australia.”
For more information and ordering details, visit the Australia Post web shop.
