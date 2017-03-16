Australia celebrates queen’s 92nd birthday

Apr 20, 2018, 8 AM

One of two stamps issued by Australia Post April 17 to celebrate the 92nd birthday of Queen Elizabeth II. She was born April 21, 1926.

By Denise McCarty

Australia Post is continuing its long-standing tradition of issuing a stamp for the April 21 birthday of Queen Elizabeth II.

The first such stamp, a 22¢ denomination, was issued in 1980 for her 54th birthday (Scott 740).

On April 17 of this year, Australia Post issued two stamps for her 92nd birthday, a $1 denomination for domestic mail and a $3 stamp for international mail.

Australia Post reports that the $1 stamp shows the queen in April 2016 at the opening of the Alexandra Gardens Bandstand in Windsor, England. A Queen Elizabeth rose also is pictured.

The new international-rate stamp depicts the queen attending the March 2015 Commonwealth Day service at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Michael Zsolt, philatelic manager for Australia Post, said: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is the most featured person on Australian stamps. Creating something fitting to honour Her Majesty each year is a proud philatelic tradition in Australia.”

For more information and ordering details, visit the Australia Post web shop.