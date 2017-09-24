Australia features war memorials on stamps

Apr 19, 2018, 2 PM

The Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier is featured on a new $1 stamp.

By Denise McCarty

The last set of stamps in Australia Post’s five-year A Century of War series features war memorials.

The designs depict the memorials combined with silhouettes of Australian military service personnel.

Shown here is the stamp for the Tomb of the Unknown Australia Soldier in Canberra, located in the Hall of Memory at the Australia War Memorial.

Australia Post said that the tomb symbolized the “23,000 Australian soldiers killed in WWI and whose bodies were never recovered and returned.”

The other stamps, all denominated $1, show Cobbers Statue at the Australian Memorial Park in Fromelles, France; the Avenue of Honour at Ballarat, Australia; the Darwin Cenotaph; and the Legacy Memorial at Melbourne.

The previous sets in the A Century of War series are the Australian Defence Force in 2014, War Animals in 2015, the Vietnam War in 2016, and Women in War in 2017.

For more information and ordering details, visit the Australia Post web shop.