US Stamps
You can’t always judge a cover by its appearance
U.S. Stamp Notes — By John M. Hotchner
Some collectors are purists. Condition for them is everything. While they are fine people entitled to their choices, I don’t claim membership in their fraternity.
I’m happy to pick up the ugliest of dogs for my collection if it tells a great story.
With that as background, the 1¢ McKinley postal card sent in 1906 from West Virginia to New York, shown front and back here, was a gift from retired postal stationery dealer Lyle Hall of Richmond, Va. And despite the postal card’s stained front, I’m happy to have it.
This is a scarce usage. Not only were few postal cards sent special delivery in that era, but this one has a feature that makes it nearly unmatchable.
Note that in addition to the 10¢ special delivery stamp, the card has an extra 2¢ postage stamp beyond what would seem to be needed for postage.
The card also has something extra on the reverse side — a pasted-on cartoon. According to post office rules that prohibited any additions to postal cards, this card had to be treated as first class-mail and charged the then-current 2¢ rate.
Apparently the sender recognized that this was the case because the 2¢ Washington Shield stamp was used as part of the postage paid. This ignores the intrinsic value of the 1¢ 1902 McKinley postal card (Scott UX18), so the card is actually 1¢ overpaid.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Just to add a little extra dash of scarcity, the card is also a railroad cover because it traveled part of the way on a New York and Pittsburgh Railway Post Office car, according to the cancellation at lower left.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction