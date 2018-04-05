World Stamps
A look at Cook Islands' stamps: Inside Linn’s
By Molly Goad
The May 14 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, April 30. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, April 28. Here are three previews of exclusive content available only to subscribers.
A tour of the stamps of the Cook Islands
The 13 inhabited and two uninhabited islands making up the Cook Islands are located in the southern Pacific Ocean. The territory lies between American Samoa to the west and French Polynesia to the east. In an article exploring stamps of the area, Janet Klug begins with the first issue in April 1892 and moves forward from there.
Late 1889 cover sent from Peru raises questions
Sometimes, the investigation of an odd philatelic item will lead to an answer, but occasionally even the answer begs yet another question. Wayne L. Youngblood offers an example of an 1889 cover that fits this description, as he hypothesizes the tale of its journey to the addressee in St. Louis, Mo.
Mail suspected of containing prohibited matter opened, examined
A March 1948 letter mailed from Ireland to Chicago was suspected of containing lottery matter. Author Tony Wawrukiewicz describes what happened next in this article.
