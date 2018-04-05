A look at Cook Islands' stamps: Inside Linn’s

Apr 27, 2018, 7 AM

Airmail stamps for Cook Islands were created in 1966 by overprinting an airplane symbol and the word “Airmail” on previously issued stamps.

By Molly Goad

A tour of the stamps of the Cook Islands

The 13 inhabited and two uninhabited islands making up the Cook Islands are located in the southern Pacific Ocean. The territory lies between American Samoa to the west and French Polynesia to the east. In an article exploring stamps of the area, Janet Klug begins with the first issue in April 1892 and moves forward from there.

Late 1889 cover sent from Peru raises questions



Sometimes, the investigation of an odd philatelic item will lead to an answer, but occasionally even the answer begs yet another question. Wayne L. Youngblood offers an example of an 1889 cover that fits this description, as he hypothesizes the tale of its journey to the addressee in St. Louis, Mo.

Mail suspected of containing prohibited matter opened, examined



A March 1948 letter mailed from Ireland to Chicago was suspected of containing lottery matter. Author Tony Wawrukiewicz describes what happened next in this article.

