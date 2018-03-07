Postal Updates
Korean War memorial sculptor who challenged Postal Service dies
Washington Postal Scene — By Bill McAllister
Frank Gaylord, a Vermont sculptor who successfully challenged the United States Postal Service over its unauthorized use of his Korean War Veterans Memorial on a 2003 stamp, died at the home of a daughter on March 21. He was 93.
The former paratrooper and World War II veteran won nearly $685,000 in damages in 2013 over the use of his statues on a commemorative stamp, perhaps the largest payment the Postal Service ever made for stamp art. The 37¢ Korean War Veterans Memorial stamp was issued July 27, 2003 (Scott 3803).
The U.S. Court of Federal Claims agreed with Gaylord’s claim that he never gave the federal government rights to reproduce images of his sculptures of war-weary soldiers fighting in Korea.
Lawyers for the Postal Service fought Gaylord’s claim, arguing that the statutes on the National Mall in Washington were owned by the federal government. As such they contended the Postal Service was free to use them on the stamp.
The courts rejected that claim, siding with Gaylord that he had managed to keep his rights to the statues despite their public location.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
The Gaylord court case has been a key component of another lawsuit filed against the Postal Service by a Nevada sculptor who is seeking millions in damages for the unauthorized use of his statue of Lady Liberty on a forever stamp. That case is being heard in the same court that approved Gaylord’s claims.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction