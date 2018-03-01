Pipex stamp show heads to Portland May 11-13

Apr 12, 2018, 3 AM

The Pipex stamp show will take place May 11-13 in Portland, Ore.

By Linn’s Staff

The Pipex stamp show, presented by the Portland Philatelic Exhibitions on behalf of Northwest Federation of Stamp Clubs and Oregon Stamp Society and corporate sponsor Uptown Stamp Show, will take place May 11-13 at the Red Lion Hotel on the River at Jantzen Beach, 909 N. Hayden Island Drive, Portland, Ore.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

The show will feature a bourse (sales area) with 40 dealers, 3,800 pages of exhibits, a welcome pavilion, Stamp Buddy for beginning or returning adult stamp collectors, Grandma’s Attic for evaluation of stamp collections, specialist society meetings and seminars and programs.

A United States 24¢ Inverted Jenny error stamp (Scott C3a) will be on display.

Harmer-Schau Auctions Northwest will conduct an auction on Sunday, May 13. The lots may be viewed each day at the show.

Pipex is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show. The grand-award winner will qualify for the APS Champion of Champions competition to be held at Stampshow 2018 in Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 9-12.

For youth, free stamps by the bucket and other activities will be offered each day at Pipex. Boy Scout merit badge classes will be held.

The Great Britain Collectors Club and Iran Philatelic Study Circle will hold their annual meetings at the show. The Pacific Northwest Postal History Society will meet and present a program. Other societies expected to be at the show include the American Philatelic Society, American Topical Association, Northwest Philatelic Library and the Northwest Chapter of the American Airmail Society. Pipex is the annual exhibition of the Northwest Federation of Stamp Clubs, which will hold its annual general meeting at the show.

The Red Lion Hotel offers special room rates to show attendees and free airport shuttle for those flying into Portland.

The awards banquet will take place Saturday evening in the show hotel. Reservations are required and can be made by contacting Steve Brandt.

On May 10, the day before the show, an APS On the Road course, “Understanding the British Machin Series: Collecting and Exhibiting,” will be presented at the show hotel.

For more details, including a schedule of events, see the stamp show website.