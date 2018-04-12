Rochester Philatelic Association’s Ropex show May 18-19 in Canandaigua, N.Y.

Apr 24, 2018, 5 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The Rochester Philatelic Association will present Ropex, a national World Series of Philately exhibition, Friday and Saturday, May 18-19, at the Greater Canandaigua Civic Center, 250 N. Bloomfield Road, Canandaigua, N.Y.

Canandaigua is located in the resort Finger Lakes region of upstate New York. The civic center is about a 30-minute drive southeast from Rochester.

Show hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $2 for adults, free for youths 18 and under. Parking is free.

The bourse will include 15 dealers. In addition, the United States Postal Service will have a booth at the show.

The show theme commemorates the 100th anniversary of U.S. airmail service and the 80th anniversary of the first Canandaigua to Rochester airmail flight, which took place May 19, 1938, as part of National Air Mail Week.

The multiframe exhibit winning the grand award will represent Ropex in the Champion of Champions competition at APS Stampshow 2018, Aug. 6-9 in Columbus, Ohio.

The Ropex exhibition judges are Steve Reinhard, Jeff Shapiro and Allison Cusick.

This year marks 50 years since the first Champion of Champions took place. The idea was conceived by Gordon Morison and hosted by the Rochester Philatelic Association during the APS national convention in downtown Rochester in 1968.

The youth booth at Ropex will be open all day Saturday to provide children with information about the stamp hobby and to give them free stamps and supplies.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Winners from the Rochester Philatelic Association’s annual youth design-a-stamp contest will be announced at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Members of the public are encouraged to bring in their philatelic material for a free evaluation and identification by knowledgeable association members on both days of the show.

Full Ropex show details can be found online.