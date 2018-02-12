Annual festival in Tennessee’s ‘Mule Town’ includes postmark

Apr 9, 2018, 7 AM

The April 7 smiling mule postmark is a small part of an enormous celebration for Columbia, Tenn., known as the “mule capital of the world.”

By Molly Goad

Columbia High School has sponsored the special cancel to honor the city’s annual “Mule Day” events.

Don’t let the name fool you, though. Mule Day is actually a weeklong celebration that recently wrapped up (April 2-8). The annual tradition, originally called Breeder’s Day, began in the 1840s as a livestock show and mule market for breeders.

According to the event’s website at www.muleday.org, the celebration now attracts more than 200,000 attendees and has expanded in length and scope. During the week, the city hosts events including a 5K race, square dancing, a mule-driving contest, a horse show, a crafts festival, a flea market, lumberjack competitions, a champion auctioneer contest, a best-of-breed contest, and much more.

A long-standing tradition of the event is the Mule Day Parade and float competition, with winners in each category receiving ribbons or prize money.

Columbia, Tenn., also known as “Mule Town,” is located in Maury County on the banks of the Duck River approximately 45 miles south of Nashville. The city is home to the James K. Polk Ancestral Home and Museum, Polk’s last surviving residence outside the White House.

Next year’s event will take place April 1-7, 2019.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to:

MULE TOWN Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Columbia, TN 38401-9998.