USPS quietly producing, selling cacheted first-day covers: Week’s Most Read

Apr 20, 2018, 5 AM

Cacheted Mister Rogers covers with United States Postal Service branding that was sold at the first-day ceremony in March.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Canada Post celebrates 65th anniversary of queen’s coronation April 20: The nondenominated permanent-rate stamp (currently 85¢) is being issued April 20 in booklets of 10.

4. Look for this firearms transfer tax stamp: In our experience, used examples are not frequently encountered; however, demand for them is also less than for mint.

3. New Royal Mail stamps dedicated to the reintroduction of six species: Stamps from Royal Mail depict once-extinct species in the United Kingdom that have been successfully reintroduced.

2. James Michener color-missing error discovered in intact pane of 20 stamps: The error stamp, found in an intact pane of 20, is missing the cyan, magenta and yellow, with only black and red printed successfully.

1. U.S. Postal Service quietly producing, selling cacheted first-day covers: The United States Postal Service has offered cacheted No. 10-size first-day covers for sale at two of its recent first-day ceremonies.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter