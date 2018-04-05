Young Philatelic Leaders Fellowship accepting applications through May 15

Apr 23, 2018, 11 AM

The American Philatelic Society is accepting applications for its Young Philatelic Leaders Fellowship program.

By Linn’s Staff

The American Philatelic Society is accepting applications for its Young Philatelic Leaders Fellowship program through May 15.

The YPLF was founded in 2009 to identify and support aspiring philatelists.

Young collectors can review the application and program requirements online, and also access the online application form.

“The program coordinates and funds transportation to, lodging during, and activities at; APS national shows, Smithsonian National Postal Museum, and the American Philatelic Center for enthusiastic young collectors between the ages of 16 and 24,” according to the society.

“Additionally, YPLF connects participating Fellows with seasoned collectors, exhibitors, writers, and dealers to expand their perspectives and exposure in the philatelic world.”

The APS pays for travel, lodging and meal expenses for each fellow attending YPLF activities. A meal stipend is provided for an accompanying parent or guardian for fellows who are not yet 18 years old.

All young collectors between the ages of 16 and 24 are eligible to apply. Applicants must be at least 16 but not older than 24 as of Aug. 1 of the application year.

The fellowship’s class activities begin in August of the application year and run through the following August.

The application form must be accompanied by two letters of recommendation by someone other than a family member. One letter must be from a teacher or academic advisor.

The applicant must complete and include an essay describing his or her involvement and interest in stamp collecting.

The application notes, “Your essay should include: What influenced you to begin stamp collecting? In your opinion, what are the best things about stamp collecting? How have you been involved in the hobby, i.e. attending stamp club meetings, stamp shows, stamp-related events, exhibit making, etc.? What do you hope to gain from being a Fellow?”

The essay should be typed, double-spaced, and not more than four pages in length.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

A parental or guardian agreement is printed on the application form and must be completed for any applicant under age 18.

Completed forms must be mailed to American Philatelic Society, YPLF Selection Committee, 100 Match Factory Place, Bellefonte, PA 16823. All application materials must be postmarked by May 15.

APS members donate funds to support the YPLF program.