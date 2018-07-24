US Stamps
A page for family and philately
Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke
While organizing items in my collection, I came across a family photograph with a philatelic connection of sorts.
This offered the perfect opportunity for me to create a page in my stamp album tying U.S. postage stamps with the photograph. The page also serves as a great conversation piece.
When I first saw the photograph, I immediately recognized boxer Joe Louis (shown in the center in uniform). His commanding presence was unmistakable (plus he is identified on the back of the photograph).
The person shown at left is my grandfather’s older brother, Alfred “Red” Bigalke. He was a lightweight boxer, and also served the United States in the Army during World War II. According to family lore, he sparred with Louis.
The writing on the back of the photograph says it was “taken at Kansas City.” While there isn’t a date reference, Louis joined the Army in 1942. According to the Arlington National Cemetery website, “During the war, Louis fought 97 exhibition matches before more than two million troops.”
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Another person is identified in the photograph, on the reverse, as “Red Applegate.” I wonder if it could be boxer Red Applegate, who fought the famous undefeated boxer Rocky Marciano in 1951? Unfortunately, I couldn’t find any wartime photos of him online to verify this information.
With these details at hand, a simple album page seemed fitting.
I decided to display the photograph with the United States 29¢ Joe Louis commemorative (Scott 2766) and the 32¢ Rocky Marciano stamp (3187k) from the Celebrate the Century pane of stamps paying tribute to the 1950s.
If you have a similar story to share about tying family photographs with stamps in your album, send me a note with images by email or write me care of Linn’s Stamp News, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365. I may share some of the stories in a future issue.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction