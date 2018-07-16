APS youth fellow’s Americover postmark designs

Aug 22, 2018, 4 AM

The first of three postmarks for the recent Americover show salutes singer-songwriter Ray Charles, who recorded one of the most popular renditions of Georgia On My Mind.

By Molly Goad

Three pictorial postmarks for the American First Day Cover Society’s 63rd annual Americover show are now available.

Georgia On My Mind was the theme of the Aug. 3-5 show held outside Atlanta, and the postmarks designed by Dani Leviss of New Jersey embrace that theme.

The Aug. 3 postmark pictured here celebrates singer-songwriter Ray Charles, with an illustration showing dark glasses, piano keys and a musical note. Charles recorded one of the most popular renditions of Georgia On My Mind, a song written by Hoagy Carmichael and Stuart Gorrell in 1930.

The Aug. 4 postmark shows two peaches, Georgia’s state fruit. The Aug. 5 design depicts three figures holding a banner that reads “Atlanta and the Civil Rights Movement.”

Leviss is a recent graduate of the Young Philatelic Leaders Fellowship program of the American Philatelic Society. She was mentored by professional artist Chris Calle and sponsored by Ann Duncan.

According to the AFDCS, Leviss is also a FDC cachetmaker and recently had a table at the cachetmakers bourse. She is the daughter of the late Gerry Leviss, co-founder of Barry & Gerry Covers; her mother, Donna, often operates the Barry & Gerry Covers booth at Americover.

To obtain the postmarks, address your request to:

AMERICOVER Station, Postmaster, 265 Mitchell Road, Norcross, GA 30071-2513.

—Aug. 3 (Sunglasses, keyboard, musical note; shown above)

—Aug. 4 (Two peaches.)

—Aug. 5 (Three individuals with banner, “Atlanta and the Civil Rights Movement.”)

