Canada’s new intaglio $4 sheep: Inside Linn’s

Aug 31, 2018, 6 AM

By Molly Goad

The Sept. 17 issue of Linn’s Stamp News monthly just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Tuesday, Sept. 4. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Sept. 1. Here are three previews inside the issue.

An exclusive look at how Canada produced its new $4 wildlife series stamp

On Oct. 10, Canada Post will issue the new $4 Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep stamp. It is the 10th stamp in the nation’s Wildlife series of high-denomination stamps that started in 1997. Author Jay Bigalke visited Ottawa for the printing of this new stamp and provides an in-depth look at how the stamp was produced.

King George V Seahorses offer challenges and rewards

To collect the “Seahorses,” the high-denomination stamps issued by Great Britain from the eve of World War I until the eve of World War II, is to dive in and explore the making of some of the most beautiful stamps ever issued. Great Britain Philately columnist Matthew Healey shares the basics in this article.

Roman States: first stamp issue, part 2

The first installment in this Unveiling Classic Stamps series introduced the low-denominaton stamps issued by roman states. In this article, Sergio Sismondo examines the higher denominations.

Want to subscribe?

Get access to all of these articles, and so much more, with a Linn’s Stamp News print or digital edition subscription!

Sign up and start reading now!

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter