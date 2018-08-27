US Stamps
Dragons error pane discovered: Week’s Most Read
By Molly Goad
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. A profitable Benjamin Franklin stamp: The United States 1¢ green Benjamin Franklin stamp on bluish paper is in demand and relatively hard to find.
4. Escape documented on postcard: Inside Linn’s: In this issue, you'll also find an interesting 1936 cover from a US Marine Corps colonel stationed in Shanghai and a stamp buy that far exceeds expectations.
3. William H. Gross collection catalog debuts: The United States Stamp Treasures: The William H. Gross Collection auction catalog includes iconic material and stories.
2. Sixty-seven $5 Statue of Freedom stamps on cover: Mailed sometime after 1932 between two California branches of the Bank of America, this envelope is plastered with 67 $5 Statue of Freedom stamps.
1. ATA representative discovers Dragons error pane at show: On the Aug. 9 issue date, the Postal Service sold Dragons stamp panes containing errors and freaks at Stampshow in Columbus, Ohio.
