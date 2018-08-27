Dragons error pane discovered: Week’s Most Read

Aug 31, 2018, 4 AM

A strip of four Dragons forever stamps without die cuts, digitally cropped from an intact pane of 20 with misregistered die cuts. The American Topical Association discovered 13 error panes at its Aug. 9-12 summer show in Columbus, Ohio.

By Molly Goad

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. A profitable Benjamin Franklin stamp: The United States 1¢ green Benjamin Franklin stamp on bluish paper is in demand and relatively hard to find.

4. Escape documented on postcard: Inside Linn’s: In this issue, you'll also find an interesting 1936 cover from a US Marine Corps colonel stationed in Shanghai and a stamp buy that far exceeds expectations.

3. William H. Gross collection catalog debuts: The United States Stamp Treasures: The William H. Gross Collection auction catalog includes iconic material and stories.

2. Sixty-seven $5 Statue of Freedom stamps on cover: Mailed sometime after 1932 between two California branches of the Bank of America, this envelope is plastered with 67 $5 Statue of Freedom stamps.

1. ATA representative discovers Dragons error pane at show: On the Aug. 9 issue date, the Postal Service sold Dragons stamp panes containing errors and freaks at Stampshow in Columbus, Ohio.

