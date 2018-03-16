Saar rarity to auction Sept. 1

Aug 14, 2018, 5 AM

The Christoph Gaertner auction firm will offer a rare Saar 1920 20-mark brown King Ludwig III stamp used on piece.

By Michael Baadke

The Christoph Gaertner auction firm will offer a rare Saar 1920 20-mark brown King Ludwig III stamp used on piece.

Originally issued for use in Bavaria (Bayern), the Bayern name is obliterated by an overprint of four horizontal lines, and the name “SARRE” is printed over the king’s portrait.

The stamp is not listed in the Scott catalog, but is described after Saar Scott 39. The stamp is being offered in a Sept. 1 auction that includes “unique gems from the Saar and Southern Germany collections of Peter Zgonc as well as rarities from all over the world.”

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The sale is taking place at the Schlosshotels Monrepos in Ludwigsburg. For more information visit online or contact Auktionshaus Christoph Gaertner, Steinbeisstrasse 6+8, 74321 Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany.