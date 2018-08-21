US Stamps
Magic sheet errors and freaks: Week’s Most Read
By Molly Goad
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
5. California fires, Hawaii volcano disrupting postal operations: Recent wildfires in northern California and volcanic activity on Hawaii’s Big Island have caused the closure of multiple post offices this summer.
4. Alluring El Salvador 1894 Discoveries of Columbus stamps: Long a favorite of Christopher Columbus topical collectors, the classic stamps of El Salvador appeal to the eye and the budget.
3. John Lennon honored with first multistamp Music Icons set: Four new United States stamps will be issued Sept. 7 to honor John Lennon.
2. A philatelic Supreme Court decision: Inside Linn’s: Also, a Schaefer stamp mix review and a look at the Stamp Paradise website.
1. Magic sheet errors and freaks: So if the rabbit can disappear on The Art of Magic souvenir sheet, why not the die cuts, too?
