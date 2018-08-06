US Stamps

U.S. Magic souvenir sheet will have lenticular action: Week’s Most Read

Aug 9, 2018, 11 AM
Like magic, the rabbit appears and disappears on this souvenir sheet to be issued Aug. 7. The stamps are printed with a transparent lenticular overlay.

By Molly Goad

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. New French definitive series presents Marianne the Engaged: The single vertical design for this issue is a new portrait of Marianne, the cherished national symbol of liberty for the French Republic.

4. 100 years of Czechoslovakia: Inside Linn’s: Also included in this issue: features on stamps of early Roman States and Swaziland.

3. Stamps that look like errors but aren’t: U.S. Stamp Notes columnist John M. Hotchner explores how to identify printer’s waste.

2. Tip of the week: Washington stamp flat-plate printing: This stamp, issued in mid 1915, is missing from most U.S. collections.

1. U.S. Magic souvenir sheet will have lenticular action: A previously unannounced souvenir sheet will use lenticular overlays to create the effect of a rabbit appearing and disappearing on its three stamps. 

