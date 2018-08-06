US Stamps
U.S. Magic souvenir sheet will have lenticular action: Week’s Most Read
By Molly Goad
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. New French definitive series presents Marianne the Engaged: The single vertical design for this issue is a new portrait of Marianne, the cherished national symbol of liberty for the French Republic.
4. 100 years of Czechoslovakia: Inside Linn’s: Also included in this issue: features on stamps of early Roman States and Swaziland.
3. Stamps that look like errors but aren’t: U.S. Stamp Notes columnist John M. Hotchner explores how to identify printer’s waste.
2. Tip of the week: Washington stamp flat-plate printing: This stamp, issued in mid 1915, is missing from most U.S. collections.
1. U.S. Magic souvenir sheet will have lenticular action: A previously unannounced souvenir sheet will use lenticular overlays to create the effect of a rabbit appearing and disappearing on its three stamps.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction