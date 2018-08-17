Milwaukee hosts Milcopex Sept. 14-16

Aug 20, 2018, 5 AM

Milwaukee Philatelic Society will host Wisconsin’s largest stamp show, Milcopex, Sept. 14-16 at the Crowne Plaza Milwaukee Airport, 6401 S. 13th St., Milwaukee.

The show theme celebrates the 100th anniversary of United States airmail, and the United States Stamp Society is convening at the show.

New collectors, noncollectors and experienced philatelists are welcome. Parking and admission are free.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Milcopex features 18 dealers from across the United States. There is also a youth booth that will operate throughout the show’s duration.

Events begin Sept. 13 with an American Philatelic Society On-the-Road course, “EFOs and You: How You Can Benefit from Postal Blunders” presented by Wayne Youngblood. Attendees must register by Aug. 31 through the APS. Visit www.stamps.org/on-the-road-courses for more information.

Steven J. Rod, former Linn’s contributor, will display the exhibit “Collecting George Linn” during the show. Rod’s article on that subject was published in the Aug. 20 issue of Linn’s. He will also have a talk on the subject Friday at 1 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m.

Also on Friday and Saturday, a number of U.S. Stamp Society members will give presentations on a range of topics., and there will be a book signing of the Encyclopedia of United States Stamps and Stamp Collecting by Rod Juell and Lynn Batdorf on each day.

On Sunday, Milcopex attendees may participate in a family fun event or attend one of two talks. Jim Meverden will speak on Milwaukee advertising covers, and Karen Weigt will present a program called “What George Am I?”

Milcopex also includes an exhibiting competition for single- and multi-frame exhibits. An open forum on exhibiting and the judges’ critique will take place on Saturday. Awards will be presented on Saturday night at the awards banquet.

Milcopex is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately Show. The multiframe grand award winner will qualify to compete in the Champion of Champions competition at APS Stampshow 2019 Aug. 1-4 in Omaha, Neb. The single-frame grand award winner may compete at APS Ameristamp Expo 2019 Feb. 15-17 in Mesa, Ariz.

In honor of the theme, the show committee is offering show cachets. Ordering information and more details about the show overall are available online.