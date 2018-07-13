Saudi Arabia Official stamp issue of 1961: Inside Linn’s

Aug 10, 2018, 5 AM

Saudi Arabia’s second set of Official stamps was issued in December 1961 and includes nine denominations ranging from 1 piaster to 100p. These small stamps measure 18.25 millimeters by 22.50mm each.

By Molly Goad

The Aug. 27 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Aug. 13. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Aug. 11. Here are three previews inside the issue.

Saudi Arabia Official stamp issue of 1961

Saudi Arabia issued five different sets of Official stamps between 1939 and 1972. Only the Saudi government and royal family members used these stamps. They were used on official correspondence outside the kingdom.

This week, Ghassan Riachi takes a look at the second set of these stamps (Scott O7-015) issued in December 1961.

Americover 2018 awards

Top honors went to a Frank Lloyd Wright exhibit at Americover 2018 in Georgia, the annual show and convention of the American First Day Cover Society that recently wrapped. Lloyd de Vries reports on the exhibit as well as the winner of the AFDCS annual cachet contest.

Mixture includes some surprises

In the Kitchen Table Philately column in each issue of Linn’s, E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII analyze the content of stamp mixtures offered to collectors. E. Rawolik, of course, is a pseudonym that is “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VI reviews a mixture of many interesting stamps, including some surprises. For example, 17 of the 39 sample stamps were related to Halley’s Comet.

Want to subscribe?

Get access to all of these articles, and so much more, with a Linn’s Stamp News print or digital edition subscription!

Sign up and start reading now!

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter