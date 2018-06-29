Seapex show Sept. 14-16 in Seattle area

Aug 17, 2018, 8 AM

The Seattle Philatelic Exhibition is Sept. 14-16 at the Tukwila Community Center, 12424 S. 42nd Ave., Tukwila, Wash.

By Linn's Staff

New collectors, noncollectors and experienced philatelists are welcome. Parking and admission are free. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The show committee encourages attendees to register in advance in order to obtain a name tag and sign up for the awards dinner.

Seapex will include 30 dealers from across the United States offering a wide range of material. The United Nations Postal Administration will also operate a booth.

For young collectors, Seapex has a youth area, which will give away free stamps and supplies. In addition, on Saturday, there is a free session to support Boy Scouts working on their stamp collecting merit badge. Advance registration is required.

Two societies will convene at Seapex: the American Helvetia Philatelic Society and the United Postal Stationery Society.

Seapex is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately Show. The multiframe grand award winner will qualify to compete in the Champion of Champions exhibition at APS Stampshow 2019 Aug. 1-4 in Omaha, Neb. The single-frame grand award winner may compete at APS Ameristamp Expo 2019 Feb. 15-17 in Mesa, Ariz.

Seapex features a 200-frame exhibiting competition for single- and multiframe exhibits. The show also will have a noncompetitive court of honor and a number of society frames.

On Saturday afternoon, the American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors will lead an open forum on exhibiting, and the judges’ critique will be held.

Other events at the show include a session on Colonial American postal history on Friday, a ceremony honoring the Women’s Army Corps on Saturday, and meetings of the Women Exhibitors, the Northwest Federation of Stamp Clubs and the Universal Ship Cancellation Society.

Each day, the show will hold a silent auction, and, in the evenings, there will be a hospitality suite available at the show hotel, the Residence Inn South Seattle/Tukwila. The hotel is offering a $119 per night special show rate.

Judges for Seapex are led by new APS president Bob Zeigler. Other jury members are Jeff Shapiro, Christopher Dahle, David Piercey, Mark Banchik and Igor Grigorian as apprentice.

Awards will be presented at the Saturday night awards dinner. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased in advance or at the show.

In honor of the theme, the show committee is offering show cachets and a special cancellation. Ordering information and more details about the show are available online.