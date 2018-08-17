Postal Updates
U.S. Postal Service financial update
Washington Postal Scene by Bill McAllister
For the quarter that ended June 30, the United States Postal Service reported a net operating loss of $1.5 billion compared to a loss of $2.1 billion in the same period of 2017.
The results give the Postal Service a net loss of $3.4 billion for the nine months of fiscal 2018 compared to a loss of $1.3 billion in the 2017 period.
All signs point to continuing losses said USPS chief financial officer Joseph Corbett in an Aug. 9 news release. Postal revenues climbed slightly in the third quarter to $17.1 billion from $16.7 billion in fiscal 2017.
First-class mail declined by 2.2 percent, and marketing mail increased by 1.6 percent.
Package volume grew but was not enough to erase the agency’s continuing losses.
