Hidden gems from antique and consignment shops

Feb 21, 2018, 4 AM

Philatelic Foreword — By Jay Bigalke

In the Jan. 8 issue of Linn’s, I asked “Who’s been hunting for philatelic treasure in consignment shops and antique stores?”

The response was incredible, and I enjoyed reading all the stories. What resonated with me was how the monetary value of the found treasure was often secondary to the sentimental value.

I wish I could show all the finds that were reported but space is limited, so I have selected a few to share and here I am showcasing just one of the finds. The others were included in the March 5 issue of Linn's.

In a locked display case at an antique mall in McAlester, Okla., E.J. Guerrant found a $1 trailer permit revenue stamp (Scott RVT2) on a license; the price was only 50¢.

“Needless to say I didn’t ask if they would consider a lesser amount, nor did I give them any indication of how excited I was!” he said.

This trailer permit stamp on document is valued in italics at $650 in the 2018 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers.