US Stamps
Byodo-In stamp unveiled at festive celebration
By Molly Goad
United States Postal Service officials unveiled the new $6.70 stamp featuring the Byodo-In Temple in Kahaluu, Hawaii in a dedication event at the temple on Jan. 23.
The event included a rousing Japanese drum performance to kick off the ceremony and the official reveal of the stamp. The public was given the opportunity to purchase stamps at the temple and have them hand-canceled for free. The special pictorial cancellation features two koi carp symbolizing the hundreds of Japanese fish living in the large reflective pond located on temple grounds.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Find us on Instagram
Now celebrating 50 years, the temple was built in 1968 for the 100-year anniversary of the first Japanese immigration to Hawaii. It represents a smaller version of the more than 950-year-old Byodo-In Temple in Uji, Japan. The original is a United Nations World Heritage Site.
The $6.70 denomination stamp fulfills the new rate for Priority Mail in the regular flat-rate envelope. The stamp was issued on Jan. 21 in Kansas City, Mo., without a first-day-of-issue ceremony.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction