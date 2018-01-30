Feb 5, 2018, 5 AM

The entire text and preamble of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights are printed on each of the three stamps in this United Nations (New York) souvenir sheet. The new sheet is now listed as Scott 1177.

Scott Catalog News – By Charles Snee

It’s time to serve up another plate of new Scott catalog numbers.

The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.N. stamps from the offices in New York, N.Y.; Geneva, Switzerland; and Vienna, Austria. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn's Stamp News.

Among the significant issues receiving Scott numbers is the three-stamp souvenir sheet issued Oct. 27, 2017, to honor the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The entire text and preamble of the declaration are printed on each stamp in English, German and French.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here is your batch of new U.N. Scott numbers:

United Nations – New York

1175 49c World Food Day

1176 $1.15 World Food Day

1177 Universal Declaration of Human Rights sheet of 3

a. $1.15 Text in English

b. 2fr Text in French

c. €1.70 Text in German

1178 Landmarks in Paris sheet of 3

a. $1.15 Fame of Louis XVI statue

b. 2fr Fontaines de la Concorde

c. €1.70 Gargoyle on Notre Dame Cathedral

United Nations – Geneva

644 1fr World Food Day

645 1.50fr World Food Day

United Nations – Vienna

614 68c World Food Day

615 80c World Food Day

All of the numbers appear in the Catalogue Update section of the Feb. 19, 2018, issue of Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.