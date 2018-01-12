First-day cancel request deadline extended: Inside Linn's

Feb 9, 2018, 9 AM

By Jay Bigalke

The Feb. 26 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Feb. 12. Here we entice you with a few previews of exclusive content available only to subscribers. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line because you get early access Saturday, Feb. 10. To heighten your anticipation even further, we offer three glimpses of what lies between the covers of this issue.

First-day cancel request deadline extended

The United States Postal Service recently extended deadlines for customers to request first-day cancels, from 60 days to 120 days, effective with the Feb. 22 release of the Bioluminescent Life forever stamps. First-Day Covers columnist Lloyd de Vries details the change in this issue.

Forged stamp ruins Saudi Arabia cover

Middle East Stamps columnist Ghassan Riachi explores Nejd overprint stamps and shows how a greedy forger ruined a major Saudi Arabia cover.

Lithuania created Blockade Fund labels during the 1990 Soviet blockade

Collectors of modern Eastern European stamps and postal history will occasionally encounter a stamplike label denominated “50 k” and inscribed “Blokados Fondui.” Stamps of Eastern Europe columnist Rick Miller explains the details of this label.

