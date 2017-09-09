Germany’s stamp tribute to Peanuts comic

Feb 26, 2018, 12 PM

New German stamps show Snoopy and the Peanuts gang.

By Denise McCarty

Snoopy and other familiar characters from the Peanuts comic strip are starring on new stamps from Germany’s Deutsche Post.

A 70¢ stamp, called Post for Snoopy, shows Woodstock delivering a letter to Snoopy. The letter is sealed with a red heart.

The Peanuts gang is featured on the 90¢ stamp. In addition to Snoopy and Woodstock, this design depicts Sally, Lucy, Linus and Charlie Brown.

Deutsche Post is issuing the stamps March 1 in three formats: sheets of 10, booklets of 10, and a souvenir sheet with the two designs se-tenant (side-by-side).

Additional Peanuts scenes are shown in the selvage. For example, the selvage of the souvenir sheet depicts Charlie Brown hiding behind a tree, a hot air balloon with the zigzag design from his shirt, and Woodstock typing a letter on top of Snoopy’s doghouse.

A postal card for the March 1-3 Munich International Stamp Fair also shows the design of the 70¢ Post for Snoopy stamp.

Created by American cartoonist Charles Schulz (1922-2000), the Peanuts comic strip debuted Oct. 2, 1950.

The United States and other countries have issued stamps showing Peanuts characters. The U.S. Postal Service depicted Snoopy on a 34¢ stamp in 2001 (Scott 3507) and commemorated the 50th anniversary of A Charlie Brown Christmas animated television special on Christmas stamps issued in 2015 (Scott 5021-5030).

Among the other countries with Peanuts stamps are the Cayman Islands, Gibraltar, Japan and Portugal.

Jennifer Dengler designed the new German stamps, using copyrighted images from Peanuts Worldwide LLC. Bagel Security-Print printed the stamps by offset.

Information about new German stamps is available online.