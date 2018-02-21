Imperforate 2013 Jenny pane pops up at the APS: Week’s Most Read

Feb 23, 2018, 4 AM

An imperforate $2 Jenny Invert pane of six pays $12 of the required $16.85 postage on this large flat-rate Priority Mail box mailed Nov. 4, 2013, from Fort Bragg, N.C., to the American Philatelic Society in Bellefonte, Pa. The box top also bears a 1992 Co

By Colin Sallee

It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn's Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Hidden gems from antique and consignment shops: Hunting for philatelic treasure in consignment shops and antique stores proves fruitful for readers.

4. Interesting Dominican Republic Hurricane Relief stamps a good buy: The market for stamps from most Latin American countries has been on the upswing. One of the more popular countries is the Dominican Republic.

3. New British postage labels feature ships that have carried the mail: Great Britain continues its Royal Mail Heritage series of post & go labels with new designs focusing on ships that transported the mail.

2. Flats Sequencing System continues to be a Postal Service headache: A piece of machinery that the United States Postal Service thought would be the answer to the high costs of handling large envelopes — the Flats Sequencing System— is continuing to be a big headache.

1. Imperforate 2013 Jenny pane and more on Priority Mail flat-rate box sent to APS: A USPS large flat-rate Priority Mail box mailed to the American Philatelic Society in November 2013 included an imperf $2 Jenny Invert pane of six, plus more postage.

