US Stamps
Mister Rogers stamp ceremony details announced
By Michael Baadke
Visitors to Pittsburgh, Pa., on March 23 will hope that it’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.
That’s the day the United States Postal Service will hold its first-day ceremony for the nondenominated (50¢) Mister Rogers forever commemorative stamp.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
The event will take place at 11 a.m., at the Fred Rogers Studio at WQED, 4802 Fifth Ave., in Pittsburgh.
The full list of ceremony participants has not been revealed, but will include U.S. Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan.
The stamp celebrates Fred Rogers (1928-2003), the genial creator and host of the PBS children’s television program Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.
The long-running live-action program originated in the studios of WQED, the nation’s first community sponsored television station, where Rogers produced the show for more than 30 years, beginning in 1968.
Rogers opened each episode singing the welcoming song he composed, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, which begins with the line, “It’s a beautiful day in this neighborhood.”
The Postal Service notes that Rogers “discussed many of the experiences of growing up, delicately covering everything from sharing and friendship to difficult subjects like anger, fear and divorce."
Rogers “inspired and educated young viewers with warmth, sensitivity and honesty,” the Postal Service said in its announcement of the March 23 first-day ceremony.
The Postal Service also plans to show the ceremony live on its USPS Facebook page.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction