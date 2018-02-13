New location for Chicago’s Compex show

Feb 21, 2018, 5 AM

Compex 2018, the stamp show of the Combined Philatelic Exhibition of Chicagoland Inc., will take place June 1-3.

Compex 2018, the stamp show of the Combined Philatelic Exhibition of Chicagoland Inc., will take place June 1-3 at a new location, Guerin College Prep, 8001 W. Belmont Ave., River Grove, Ill.

Show hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking will be free.

The bourse (sales area) will have approximately 40 dealers. The United States Postal Service and the United Nations Postal Administration will each have substations. A youth booth will offer free stamps and activities for younger collectors.

Philatelic, postcard and coin dealers interested in participating in Compex 2018, or those looking for additional information about the show, can contact Charles Berg at 773-775-2100.

