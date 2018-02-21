Nojex and ASDA joint show in October

Mar 1, 2018, 4 AM

The Nojex and ASDA 2018 stamp show will be held at the Hilton Meadowlands Hotel, 2 Meadowlands Plaza, East Rutherford, N.J.

By Linn’s Staff

The North Jersey Federated Stamp Clubs Inc., sponsor of Nojex, and the American Stamp Dealers Association have combined forces for an upcoming show Oct. 19-21. The Nojex and ASDA 2018 stamp show will be held at the Hilton Meadowlands Hotel, 2 Meadowlands Plaza, East Rutherford, N.J.

The show committee anticipates that approximately 50 dealers will participate in the bourse (sales area), along with the United States Postal Service.

Admission and parking are free.

The Mobile Post Office Society, the Ottoman and Near East Philatelic Society and the New Jersey Postal History Society will hold annual meetings at the show.

As an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show, 200 frames will be available to exhibitors drawn from around the country and beyond.

Hotel rooms at the Hilton can be booked at the special show rate of $129 per night.

“We are delighted to participate in this new venture between Nojex and the ASDA and what it means for the stamp collecting community,” said Tami Jackson, president of the ASDA.

“Having been held annually since 1962, Nojex is delighted to join forces with the ASDA,” said Robert G. Rose, Nojex chairman, “With what will be an outstanding combination of dealers and exhibitors in an outstanding hotel venue, we look forward to an exceptional show this fall.”

