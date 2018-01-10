Silver Bells Wreath global forever stamps are a good buy in panes of 10

Feb 14, 2018, 6 AM

Mint panes of 10 of the 2014 United States nondenominated Silver Bells Wreath Forever stamp (Scott 4936) with serpentine die cuts are a good buy in the $15-to-$20 price range.

Tip of the Week — By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Recent issues of United States stamps are increasingly difficult to find in the aftermarket. Dealers are not stocking them in depth, and U.S. new issue collectors have broken with tradition and are no longer buying multiples in hope of later appreciation. Just a whiff of demand will quickly dry up available stocks.

A good issue to look for is the nondenominated Silver Bells Wreath global forever stamp (Scott 4936). Issued Oct. 23, 2014, the round stamp with serpentine die cuts was produced in sheets of 60 and sold in panes of 10.

Imperforate press sheets of this stamp also were produced and sold by the U.S. Postal Service, but this tip is for the regularly issued stamps with die cuts. The imperforate press sheets were sold out, and nearly all have been saved.

This stamp paid the first-class international letter rate and sold for $1.15. The 2018 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the mint pane of 10 at $25. The mint pane of 10 is a good buy in the $15-to-$20 price range.