Royal Mail to raise rates March 26

Great Britain’s Royal Mail is increasing its first-class and second-class domestic postage rates by 2 pence each as of March 26.
The first-class rate will go from 65p to 67p, and the second-class rate from 56p to 58p.
In announcing the new rates, Royal Mail said that it has “reviewed these pricing changes very carefully while seeking to minimise any impact on customers. We are making these changes to help ensure the sustainability of the Universal Postal Service.”
Some other rates are going up as well.
For example, the two basic rates for large letters will each increase by 3p: 98p to £1.01 for first-class large letters, and 76p to 79p for second-class large letters.
Royal Mail defines standard-size mail as letters not exceeding 24 centimeters in length, 16.5 centimeters in width, and 0.5 centimeters in thickness, with a weight limit of 100 grams. Large letters can be up to 35.3 centimeters in length, 25 centimeters in width, and 2.5 centimeters thick, with a weight limit of 750 grams.
Also, the rate for international letters weighing up to 10 grams will increase 8p, from £1.17 to £1.25.
