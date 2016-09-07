Spellman Museum readies for sixth annual postal history symposium

Feb 23, 2018, 6 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The Spellman Museum of Stamps and Postal History will host its sixth annual postal history symposium to commemorate the centennial of the first United States government airmail service. The theme is “A Century of U.S. Air Mail.”

The symposium will take place May 3 on the campus of Regis College (College Hall 202) in Weston, Mass., starting at 9:30 a.m. This is the day before Philatelic Show in nearby Boxboro, Mass.

The displays in the museum’s galleries will include exceptional material from its holdings and an example of the famous U.S. airmail error, the 1918 24¢ Jenny Invert (Scott C3a), on loan from the American Philatelic Society.

The presenters include Scott Trepel, “The First Flight of the Jenny”; Santiago Cruz, “SCADTA, The Pioneer Years, 1920-1922”; Murray Abramson, “Development of U.S. Air Mail to European, African, and Asian Destinations”; and David Crotty, “Air Cargo Transportation in the South Atlantic and Across Africa during World War II.”

Admission to the symposium is free, but the museum asks that attendees register here, or Spellman's website.

Those who wish to stay at the hotel hosting Philatelic Show can telephone 978-263-8701 and ask for the “Stamp Show” rate, or visit the website.