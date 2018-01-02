St. Louis Stamp Expo to take place over St. Patrick’s Day weekend

The St. Louis Stamp Expo show will take place March 16-18.

By Linn’s Staff

Coordinated by nine area stamp clubs, the 28th annual St. Louis Stamp Expo will feature two convening societies, exhibits, a bourse, an awards banquet and support for youth philately.

The show will take place March 16-18 at the Renaissance Hotel, 9801 Natural Bridge Road, St. Louis, Mo.

Show hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday.

The convening societies are the Polonus Philatelic Society and Scouts on Stamps Society International.

The show features at least 45 dealers from across the United States.

Attendees can also view 33 exhibits, encompassing almost 150 frames. The exhibits feature a wide variety of philatelic and postal history material from around the world. The show jury is led by Pat Walker of Florida.

The awards banquet is Saturday, March 17, at the show hotel starting at 6 p.m.

In addition to awards for exhibits, the show committee will bestow the Elizabeth C. Pope award for lifetime contributions to philately at the event. Tickets will be available at the hospitality table at the show.

A World Series of Philately show, the grand-award winner show exhibition will be eligible to compete in the Champion of Champions competition at the American Philatelic Society’s Stampshow. Stampshow 2018 will take place Aug. 9-12 in Columbus, Ohio.

St. Louis Stamp Expo also supports young collectors with a youth room the entire weekend.

On Saturday morning, a Boy Scout Merit Badge workshop will be conducted. The deadline for the workshop is March 12. There is a link for more information and the registration form on the show website. Workshop attendees are asked to pay a $5 fee.

For those who wish to spend the night in the area, the show hotel features a group rate of $89 per night. The group code is slsslsa.