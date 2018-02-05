Unintentional event cover found: Inside Linn's

Feb 23, 2018, 9 AM

The only way this cover could be better is if it had been postmarked in Maryland.

By Molly Goad

The March 12 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Feb. 26. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Feb. 24. To heighten your anticipation even further, enjoy these three previews of exclusive content available only to subscribers.

An unintentional event cover found for sinking of historic skipjack

During the late 1980s, the U.S. Postal Service began issuing statehood stamps marking the 200th anniversary for each of the original 13 Colonies. The vanishing form of traditional fishing boat known as the skipjack was chosen for the Maryland stamp. In this issue of Linn’s, discover why the date of March 17, 1988, on this cover franked with that 22¢ Maryland stamp is so ironic.

Stamps from Germany, Ireland and more highlighted in mixture review

In the Kitchen Table Philately column in each issue of Linn’s, E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII analyze the content of stamp mixtures offered to collectors. This week, E. Rawolik VII reviews a mixture of 40 worldwide stamps with 15 different countries represented in the collection, including Germany (6), Ireland (6), Bermuda (5) and Great Britain (5). E. Rawolik, of course, is a pseudonym that is “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward.

Fake Machins defraud Royal Mail, but give collectors another angle

Unlike philatelic forgeries, whose purpose is to fool collectors, postal forgeries are counterfeits made to fool the post office, defrauding the government of revenue for delivering the mail. In this issue, columnist Matthew Healey takes a look at famous British counterfeits and what they mean for collectors.

Want to subscribe?

Get access to all of these articles, and so much more, with a Linn’s Stamp News print or digital edition subscription!

Sign up and start reading now!

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter