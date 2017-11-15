Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness stamp the lone issue to become Scott official this month

Jan 9, 2018, 1 PM

By Colin Sallee

Another batch of new Scott numbers is in. (Well, just one, today!)

The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn's Stamp News.

Today, the lone stamp that is getting a Scott number is a significant one.

The design of the nondenominated (49¢+11¢) Alzheimer’s semipostal stamp was issued by the U.S. Postal Service Nov. 30, and can now be found in our Scott catalog.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Enough explaining. Here is your batch of new U.S. Scott numbers:

United States

B6 (49c+11c) Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness

All of the numbers will appear in the Catalogue Update section of the Nov. 20, 2017 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.