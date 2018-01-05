American Philatelic Society opens registration for 2018 Summer Seminar

Jan 15, 2018, 4 AM

Revenue stamp expert Ron Lesher addresses seminar participants. The American Philatelic Society will host its 2018 Summer Seminar on Philately June 24-29 at the American Philatelic Center in Bellefonte, Pa. Lesher will teach a class on federal taxation of

Summer Seminar 2018 will also include a two-part course on collecting Washington-Franklins.

Registration is now open for the American Philatelic Society’s 2018 Summer Seminar on Philately.

The annual gathering will take place June 24-29 at the American Philatelic Center, 100 Match Factory Place, in picturesque Bellefonte, Pa.

Attendees can choose between 10 different two-day courses or three different four-day courses taught by experts addressing a range of general and specialized hobby subjects.

The four-day classes run Monday through Thursday and are on the subjects of postal history of Great Britain (1510-1850); detecting damaged, altered and repaired stamps; and stamp technology.

Two-day classes taking place Monday and Tuesday are Intermediate Exhibiting; The Prohibition Movement; Topical Collecting 101; Washington-Franklins, Part 1: Identification; and World War II Era Postal History.

Additional courses taking place Wednesday and Thursday are Advanced Exhibiting Seminar; Federal Taxation of Tobacco and Tobacco Products; Three Kings and Two Queens in New Zealand; Washington-Franklins of U.S. Postal Stationery; and Washington-Franklins, Part 2: Expertizing.

The APS explains that the seminar features “small group learning, daily general sessions and electives on a wide variety of topics, access to the American Philatelic Research Library, circuit sales, stamp and cover gift shop, and the expertizing reference collection, a line-up of evening activities, and seven meals, plus daily snacks.”

The course catalog provides full descriptions of each elective course.

Additional information on the website describes seminar costs, lodging and meal information

The APS advises that class sizes are limited and early registration is highly recommended.

For more information, visit online.