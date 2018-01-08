Bioluminescent Life ceremony details revealed

Jan 26, 2018, 10 AM

The Bioluminescent Life set of 10 stamps from the United States Postal Service will be issued Feb. 22 with a first-day ceremony in Fort Pierce, Fla.

The event will begin Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Sunrise Theatre, 117 S. Second St., in downtown Fort Pierce, Fla.

Although the ceremony is free and open to the public, the Postal Service recommends that those interested in attending respond online at usps.com/bioluminescents.

A top scientist in the field of ocean life bioluminescence, Edith A. Widder, will share her research findings. Widder is an internationally renowned deep-sea explorer and founder of the scientific-based conservation nonprofit Ocean Research and Conservation Association, where she is the senior scientist.

Several of the new stamps show Widder’s photographs.

USPS Executive Vice President Jeffrey C. Williamson, the agency’s chief human resources officer, will dedicate the new stamps, which show different plants and animals that have bioluminescent characteristics that visibly glow in darkness.