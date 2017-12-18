Monday Morning Brief | Sneak peek: modern U.S. stamp values in 2019 Scott catalog

Jan 8, 2018, 2 AM

Scott catalog managing editor Chad Snee discusses market activity that positively affected values for selected modern United States stamps in the upcoming 2019 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue.

Full Video Transcript:

Greetings fellow stamp-hobby enthusiasts and friends! Welcome to the Monday Morning Brief for January 8, 2018.

Work continues apace on the 2019 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue, as the editors work feverishly to update values and add new listings and other useful editorial content.

Volumes 1A and 1B of the 2019 Standard catalog go on sale April 1. That’s about three months away, but we’ve completed our work — to include the simplified United States listings in volume 1A.

Overall, not many U.S. values are changing because we did a comprehensive update for the 2018 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers. These new values, in turn, appear in the 2019 catalog.

Without giving too much away, I can tell you there is some positive market activity among modern U.S. issues.

The 1992 29¢ Flag booklet stamp with gauge 11 by 10 perforations, Scott 2593B, advances from $2 to $3 for a single mint stamp, and the booklet pane of 10, Scott 2593Bc, jumps from $25 in the 2018 U.S. Specialized catalog to $35.

Imperforate stamps from uncut press sheets continue their appeal among collectors. A standout example is the 2012 Earthscapes imperforate pane of 15, Scott 4710p, which advances from $65 last year to $75 in the 2019 catalog.

Modern U.S. imperforate stamps were first listed in the 2016 U.S. Specialized catalog.

At that time, the Earthscapes imperforate pane was valued at $55. A rise in catalog value of more than 35 percent in two years is a healthy return for a pane of stamps with a face value of $6.75 at the time of issue.

For the Scott catalogs and Linn’s Stamp News, I’m Chad Snee. Have a delightful week savoring our fantastic hobby. Cheers!