NSDA grant for youth hobby promotion

The National Stamp Dealers Association will offer a grant in 2018 to promote youth philately.

By Linn’s Staff

The National Stamp Dealers Association has announced it is offering a youth grant designed to make funding available for “furthering and encouraging the pursuit of stamp collecting among youth.”

The first grant is $300 and will be payable directly to the receiving program. The association states that “Any and all shows, volunteers, organizations etc. are welcome to apply.”

The deadline for applying for this grant is March 1, and the application is available online.

A committee formed by the NSDA will review and select the recipient with the board approving the selection. The recipient will be announced March 15.

The association anticipates having future grants available this year.

For more information or to donate for future youth grants, contact Amanda Morgenstern at the NSDA office via email or by calling 618-357-5497.