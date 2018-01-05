We present the Royal Mail’s 2018 commemorative lineup: Week’s Most Read

Jan 5, 2018, 5 AM

Great Britain's Royal Mail will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force on 10 stamps to be issued in March. Six of them will feature an iconic British aircraft. Apparently, our readers are fascinated with British aircraft.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Trump tweets criticism of USPS-Amazon package delivery agreement: A parcel delivery agreement between the United States Postal Service and retail giant Amazon was sharply criticized by President Donald Trump in a recent Twitter pronouncement.

4. Lena Horne stamp ceremony in Manhattan: The 41st stamp in the long-running Black Heritage commemorative series will honor Lena Horne. A first-day ceremony will take place in New York.

3. Modern used United States Official Mail postal cards: The United States 15¢, 19¢ and 20¢ Great Seal of the United States Official Mail postal cards (Scott UZ4-UZ6) are good buys in used condition in the $40-to-$50 price range.

2. You be the expert: items that look like errors: If you were an expertizer, how would you describe the five stamp multiples shown with this column?

1. The 2018 commemoratives lineup from the Royal Mail: Royal Mail reports that six of the stamps in the RAF Centenary issue will show “original artworks of iconic British aircraft from across the century.”

