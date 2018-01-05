World Stamps
We present the Royal Mail’s 2018 commemorative lineup: Week’s Most Read
By Colin Sallee
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Trump tweets criticism of USPS-Amazon package delivery agreement: A parcel delivery agreement between the United States Postal Service and retail giant Amazon was sharply criticized by President Donald Trump in a recent Twitter pronouncement.
4. Lena Horne stamp ceremony in Manhattan: The 41st stamp in the long-running Black Heritage commemorative series will honor Lena Horne. A first-day ceremony will take place in New York.
3. Modern used United States Official Mail postal cards: The United States 15¢, 19¢ and 20¢ Great Seal of the United States Official Mail postal cards (Scott UZ4-UZ6) are good buys in used condition in the $40-to-$50 price range.
2. You be the expert: items that look like errors: If you were an expertizer, how would you describe the five stamp multiples shown with this column?
1. The 2018 commemoratives lineup from the Royal Mail: Royal Mail reports that six of the stamps in the RAF Centenary issue will show “original artworks of iconic British aircraft from across the century.”
