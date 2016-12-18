World Stamps

New Russian stamps pay homage to 2018 FIFA World Cup

Jan 30, 2018, 5 AM

New Stamps of the World  —  By Denise McCarty

Recent Russian stamps combine greetings for the new year with the mascot of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. This international soccer championship will take place June 14-July 15 in a dozen stadiums across Russia.

College student Ekaterina Bocharova designed the wolf mascot named Zabivaka, Russian for “the one who scores.”

Three stamps (22 rubles, 33r and 35r) picturing Zabivaka in different poses with a soccer ball were issued Dec. 1. Each stamp also bears an inscription in the upper left that translates to “Happy New Year.”

The self-adhesive stamps were issued in a single sheet of nine (three of each design).

Several other Russian stamp issues celebrate the 2018 World Cup, including a souvenir sheet showing Zabivaka issued Oct. 27, 2017, and a set of four on Dec. 20 featuring soccer and art.

