Southeastern Stamp Expo Jan. 26-28

Jan 5, 2018, 8 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The Southeast Federation of Stamp Clubs will host the Southeastern Stamp Expo 2018 Jan. 26-28 at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast, 5993 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Norcross, Ga. The show will feature seminars, 23 dealers, 156 competitive frames of exhibits, and 12 non-competitive frames with the jury chaired by Ron Lesher.

The hours for this show will be 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Parking is free.

Admission for the entire show for a family is $5, and paid admissions are accompanied by a free raffle ticket with a chance to win a very fine mint sheet of the United States 2¢ White Plains stamp (Scott 630), which was issued in 1926 to honor the 150th anniversary of the Battle of White Plains, N.Y.

Southeastern Stamp Expo is an annual American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately-qualifying stamp show. The grand-award winner of the exhibition will qualify for the Champion of Champions competition to take place at the APS StampShow Aug. 9-12 in Columbus, Ohio.

Prior to the Southeastern Stamp Expo 2018, on Thursday, Jan. 25, Lloyd de Vries, a cachetmaker and current president of the American First Day Cover Society, will teach an APS On the Road course titled “Collecting First Day Covers.”

Martin Miller, editor of the American Philatelist, the APS journal, will host an APS town hall meeting on Saturday afternoon.

The show theme is “celebrating the 100th anniversary of United States Air Mail Service provided by the United States Post Office Department.” The planning committee anticipates airmail exhibits at the show.

