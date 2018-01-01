US Stamps
Southeastern Stamp Expo Jan. 26-28
By Linn’s Staff
The Southeast Federation of Stamp Clubs will host the Southeastern Stamp Expo 2018 Jan. 26-28 at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast, 5993 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Norcross, Ga. The show will feature seminars, 23 dealers, 156 competitive frames of exhibits, and 12 non-competitive frames with the jury chaired by Ron Lesher.
The hours for this show will be 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Parking is free.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Admission for the entire show for a family is $5, and paid admissions are accompanied by a free raffle ticket with a chance to win a very fine mint sheet of the United States 2¢ White Plains stamp (Scott 630), which was issued in 1926 to honor the 150th anniversary of the Battle of White Plains, N.Y.
Southeastern Stamp Expo is an annual American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately-qualifying stamp show. The grand-award winner of the exhibition will qualify for the Champion of Champions competition to take place at the APS StampShow Aug. 9-12 in Columbus, Ohio.
Prior to the Southeastern Stamp Expo 2018, on Thursday, Jan. 25, Lloyd de Vries, a cachetmaker and current president of the American First Day Cover Society, will teach an APS On the Road course titled “Collecting First Day Covers.”
Martin Miller, editor of the American Philatelist, the APS journal, will host an APS town hall meeting on Saturday afternoon.
The show theme is “celebrating the 100th anniversary of United States Air Mail Service provided by the United States Post Office Department.” The planning committee anticipates airmail exhibits at the show.
For more information, visit the website.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction