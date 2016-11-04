In the stamp world, Christmas is never really over

Jan 13, 2018, 4 AM

U.S. Stamp Notes — By John M. Hotchner

The shadow of Christmas seems to lengthen every year, and nowhere does it appear earlier than with the U.S. Postal Service injunction in the form of a cancellation that instructs “Please mail early for Christmas.”

In the U.S. Stamp Notes column in the Jan. 2, 2017, issue of Linn’s, I showed an Aug. 29 (1998) cancellation with this message from Pittsburgh, Pa., and invited Linn’s readers to find an earlier example.

Jerry Belber of Brimfield, Mass., reported the new record holder — a cover canceled in Springfield, Mass., in 1992 with the date of July 13.

Can anyone come up with a cancellation even earlier in the year? If so, please contact me, John Hotchner, by mail at Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125, or email me.