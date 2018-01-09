We unpack the extensive Flagship sale from Daniel F. Kelleher: Week’s Most Read

Jan 12, 2018, 4 AM

A bank envelope franked front and back with more than three dozen examples of the $5 Calvin Coolidge stamp from the 1938 Presidential series. At the Dec. 11-13 Daniel F. Kelleher sale, the registered cover sold for $13,800. News of the sale rendered our t

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Hand-painted floral accents on colorful Love Flourishes forever stamp: The first-day ceremony for the new stamp will take place at the Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. 3rd St., in Ballroom North 120B.

4. Canada Post issues first stamps in new Far and Wide definitive series: Canada Post’s new Far and Wide definitive stamp series takes its name from lyrics in the Canadian national anthem, O Canada.

3. Two high-denomination U.S. stamps issued Jan. 21 for new priority mail rates: Two new high-denomination United States stamps are being issued Jan. 21 in panes of four. The stamps fulfill new rates going into effect that day for expedited mail.

2. Trinidad Landing of Columbus stamp from 1898 in demand: Many commemorative stamps have been issued for Columbus. One of the earliest and most attractive was issued by Trinidad.

1. Unpacking the Daniel F. Kelleher Flagship sale: Daniel F. Kelleher Auctions presented its Flagship sale Dec. 11-13 in Danbury, Conn.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter