USPS item numbers for Flag varieties available

Jan 31, 2018, 3 AM

The new Flag forever stamp, issued in four varieties on Feb. 9. Collectors should be able to order each variety from the United States Postal Service with dedicated item numbers.

By Michael Baadke

Collectors should be able to place orders with the United States Postal Service specifying each of the four different Flag forever stamp varieties issued Feb. 9.

An initial report from the Postal Service offered only one item number for each of the two coils of 100 stamps and another single number for each of the two double-sided panes of 20.

As described in a Linn’s article on page 1 of the Feb. 5 issue, the Postal Service’s two contract security Printers, Ashton Potter of Williamsville, N.Y., and Banknote Corporation of America in Browns Summit, N.C., are each printing a coil and a double-sided pane, creating a total of four collectible varieties.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

These are the USPS item numbers that can be used to order the full unit of each item:

749702 (Banknote coil roll of 100)

749704 (Ashton Potter roll of 100)

678202 (Banknote double sided pane)

678204 (Ashton Potter double sided pane)

The Postal Service is not offering smaller stamp quantities for either the coil roll or the double-sided pane format.

Some of the specific Flag varieties might not be available for ordering until the stamps are issued Feb. 9.

The telephone number for direct orders from the USPS is 1-800-782-6724.

Thanks to Linn’s reader David Todd for providing information contributing to this story.