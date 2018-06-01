Automatic distribution for U.S. commemoratives planned: Inside Linn’s

Jul 6, 2018, 9 AM

A special cancellation for the July 14 Scooby-Doo stamp issue was prepared by the U.S. Postal Service and announced in its Postal Bulletin. There hasn’t been an announcement of a similar special cancellation for the O Beautiful set of 20 commemorative sta

By Molly Goad

The July 23 issue of Linn’s Stamp News — the first weekly showcasing our new design — just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, July 9. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, July 7. Here are three stories you'll want to check out.

Automatic distribution for U.S. commemoratives planned

In First-Day Covers, Lloyd de Vries reports on a policy change for the United States Postal Service: Starting with the recent release of the O Beautiful set of 20 forever stamps, all commemoratives will be distributed automatically to all post offices.

Interesting specimen die, proofs yet to be listed

In Essays and Proofs, James E. Lee takes a look at a few items from the 1941 edition of Clarence Brazer’s Essays for U.S. Adhesive Postage Stamps that have yet to be included in the Scott U.S. Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers. First up: A full-size United States Black Jack die proof with a red specimen overprint from the first state of the die.

Mixture from Stamar receives positive review

In the Kitchen Table Philately column in each issue of Linn’s, E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII analyze the content of stamp mixtures offered to collectors. E. Rawolik, of course, is a pseudonym that is “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VII reviews a $1.25 worldwide mixture from Stamar (Michigan) that included 11 countries, including Australia, Great Britain, India and Switzerland.

