Canada Post proposes rate increases for 2019

Canada Post has proposed a postage rate increase to go into effect in January 2019.

By Denise McCarty

Canada Post has proposed postage rate increases to go into effect Jan. 14, 2019. According to a June 21 press release from Canada Post, the basic domestic letter rate (items weighing 30 grams or less) would increase 5¢.

Canada Post sells its domestic-rate stamps, called permanent stamps, at different prices depending on how they are purchased. The price for a domestic-rate stamp if purchased in a booklet, coil or pane would go from 85¢ to 90¢. The price for a single stamp would increase from $1 to $1.05.

Other proposed rate increases were published by the government of Canada June 23 in its official newspaper, the Canada Gazette.

These proposals include raising the basic rate for letter mail to the United States from $1.20 to $1.27, and for international mail from $2.50 to $2.65.

In its statement in Canada Gazette, Canada Post said: “The Regulated postage rates are an important source of revenue; however, they have not been updated since 2014, while costs associated with providing postal service increase every year.”

The report also said: “Given the current rate at which letter mail volumes are declining and the other financial pressures faced by Canada Post, it may no longer generate sufficient revenue to meet its service obligations in the future without regular changes in its rate structure.”

