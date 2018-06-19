Jul 10, 2018, 4 AM

A Spanish-style train depot in Beverly Shores, Ind. is featured on this July 13 pictorial postmark.

Postmark Pursuit — By Molly Goad

A museum that almost never was is celebrating 20 years and has commissioned a July 13 postmark for the occasion.

The Depot Museum and Art Gallery’s home is in the South Shore Train Station in Beverly Shores, Ind. At one point, the building was in danger of being torn down.

According to the museum’s website, Chicago architect Arthur U. Gerber designed the Mediterranean revival-style station in 1929. The small train depot also housed the station master, Warren Husband. When he passed away, the building remained vacant for many years.

In 1988, with the station close to demolition, the Woman’s Club of Beverly Shores stepped in and worked tirelessly with other concerned citizens. As a result, the structure was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on July 19, 1989. This designation ensures it is protected from being torn down.

After 10 years of fundraising and negotiations, renovations began in 1997 and the museum opened in late July 1998.

The mission of the nonprofit museum and gallery is “to be good stewards of the Depot, to preserve local history, and to engage and enrich the community by hosting history and gallery exhibits and art openings.”

The Beverly Shores Depot still serves the 88-mile long South Shore Line.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to:

CELEBRATING 20 YEARS Station, Postmaster, 165 E. U.S. Highway 12, Beverly Shores, IN 46301-9998.